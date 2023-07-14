Brightening economy raises Bajaj Electricals’ hopes

“The ability to spend is typically determined by interest rates, EMIs, savings and jobs. Some of these are beginning to show improvement. Inflation has subsided. While interest rates may not be coming down they are also not rising. The jobs situation is promising, as indicated by CMIE data for May. Though unemployment rate remains somewhat high and savings are not at their peak, they are gradually recovering. As these factors improve, the propensity to spend will also increase. I think it will happen in another quarter from now," Anuj Poddar, managing director and chief executive, Bajaj Electricals Ltd, said.