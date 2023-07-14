Brightening economy raises Bajaj Electricals’ hopes

Brightening economy raises Bajaj Electricals’ hopes3 min read 14 Jul 2023, 11:16 PM IST
Earlier this year, small home appliance sales were disrupted by unseasonal rain and the implementation of mandatory star-labelling on fans from 1 January
New Delhi: Bajaj Electricals expects a rebound in demand for small home appliances, including fans, in the September quarter, a senior company executive said.
“The ability to spend is typically determined by interest rates, EMIs, savings and jobs. Some of these are beginning to show improvement. Inflation has subsided. While interest rates may not be coming down they are also not rising. The jobs situation is promising, as indicated by CMIE data for May. Though unemployment rate remains somewhat high and savings are not at their peak, they are gradually recovering. As these factors improve, the propensity to spend will also increase. I think it will happen in another quarter from now," Anuj Poddar, managing director and chief executive, Bajaj Electricals Ltd, said.
Earlier this year, small home appliance sales were disrupted by unseasonal rain and the implementation of mandatory star-labelling on fans from 1 January. Besides, the last few quarters have been “soft" for appliances and fans, Poddar added.
“There was disruption since January. However, the impact on fans is due to weather conditions. June has been favourable for fans, in terms of tertiary demand. Rural is starting to show positive momentum, which was not the case previously. In the past 4-5 weeks, we have observed an uptick in rural sales as well."
The firm’s product portfolio includes consumer products such as appliances, fans and lighting. Besides, it is present in the engineering, procurement and construction segment like illumination, power transmission and power distribution. Bajaj Electricals also operates in the premium home appliance and cookware segments through brands like Morphy Richards and Nirlep.
For the three months ended 31 March, it posted an 11.7% jump in operating revenue to ₹1,490 crore. It reported ₹52 crore in profit during the period. The consumer products unit clocked revenue of ₹987 crore, up 8.7% from a year earlier.
The company recently launched personal grooming products under the Morphy Richards brand. “That’s online now, and will go offline soon. Within one more quarter you will see some activity around Nirlep. Fundamentally we are reorienting Bajaj Electricals as a far more consumer-centric company, and a brand-driven company. Each of our brands will be more sharply defined."
“Nirlep will undergo a repositioning which will be unveiled soon. Bajaj will remain a flagship brand given its sheer size and legacy. But the other two brands will carve a good niche for themselves," he said.
Meanwhile, commenting on acquisitions—in 2018, the company bought cookware brand Nirlep. Poddar said the company is not actively chasing any targets.
“We are not dependent on acquisition to grow, we are more focused on what we are doing. Everything that we’re doing, we are seeing decent growth despite the market conditions. If something interesting comes along yes we look at but we’re not chasing anything," he added.
In 2022—it also extended its license pact with Morphy Richards for a period of 15 years. This license extension allowed the company to continue using the trademark Morphy Richards for producing, marketing and selling home appliances in India and neighbouring territories such as Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Maldives and Sri Lanka.
