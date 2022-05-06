Bajaj Electricals family buys south Mumbai flats for 94 crore

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Shekhar Bajaj’s wife Kiran Bajaj has bought a 3184 sq ft flat at Peninsula Carmichael Residences, in Tardeo, for ₹47 crore. His daughter-in-law Pooja Bajaj also bought a 3160 sq ft apartment in the building for ₹47 crore.
Bengaluru: Family members of Bajaj Electricals Ltd (BEL) chairman and managing director Shekhar Bajaj have bought two luxury apartments in south Mumbai for ₹94 crore.
Shekhar Bajaj’s wife Kiran Bajaj has bought a 3184 sq ft flat at Peninsula Carmichael Residences, in Tardeo, for ₹47 crore. In a separate transaction, his daughter-in-law Pooja Bajaj bought a 3160 sq ft apartment in the building for ₹47 crore.
Both the four-bedroom apartments, located on the eighth floor, were registered on 28 April. The buyers will have access to a total of eight car parks and paid stamp duty of ₹2.82 crore for each apartment, according to documents accessed by Zapkey, which aggregates publicly available property registration data.
The Carmichael Residences project KBK Group and Peninsula Land Ltd has just 28 residences. A few months back, a Mumbai-based businessman bought an apartment in the tower for ₹27.7 crore.
“The Mumbai residential market, in general, continues to see good demand for luxury projects. Peninsula Carmichael Residences is an uber luxury project with limited apartments and and attracts ultra-high networth individual buyers," said Sandeep Reddy, co-founder of Zapkey.
Bajaj didn’t respond to text messages.
Mumbai has seen a spate of high-end apartment sales both in south and central parts of the city, and premium suburban locations such as Bandra.
This year, HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd’s chief investment officer Prashant Jain and his wife Divya Prashant Jain bought a sea-view apartment for ₹19.36 crore, at ‘Marina Bay’, in south Mumbai’s upscale Worli Sea Face area. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra bought an apartment in Bandra west for ₹21.1 crore.
