Bajaj Finance hikes FD interest rate by up to 30 bps1 min read . Updated: 06 Oct 2022, 06:04 PM IST
The new rates are applicable to fresh and renewals of maturing deposits of up to ₹5 crore and will come into effect from October 7
Bajaj Finance on Thursday said it has increased interest rates on Fixed Deposits (FDs) by up to 30 basis points for tenor between 24 and 30 months. The new rates are applicable to fresh and renewals of maturing deposits of up to ₹5 crore and will come into effect from October 7, 2022.