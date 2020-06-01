Home > News > India > Bajaj Finance Limited share price up 6.2% at 09:41 today

Shares of Bajaj Finance were up +6.20% at 09:41 today on BSE, outperforming the broader Mumbai market. Bajaj Finance shares traded +6.20% higher at 2073.80, giving it a market capitalization of 1,24,778.28 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up +2.65% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +2.26%.

The S&P BSE BANKEX was up 3.8%. Among related stocks, PFC rose 4.33%, RECLTD rose 3.39%, and SRTRANSFIN rose 3.51%.

At day's high, Bajaj Finance shares rose as much as 6.23% to 2074.30, after opening at 1998.00. Bajaj Finance shares had closed at 1952.70 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of 1995.30 to 2074.30 on BSE.

On BSE, Bajaj Finance shares had a 52-week high of 4923.2 on Feb 20, 2020 and a 52-week low of 1783.1 on May 27, 2020. In the past one month, Bajaj Finance shares have traded in a range of 1783.10 to 2417.80 while in the last week, between 1783.10 to 2082.80. 0.74 Lakh shares of Bajaj Finance were traded on the BSE today.

In the Dec - 18 quarter, Bajaj Finance had posted standalone revenues of 4664.77 crore and profits of 1022.73 crore.

