Shares of Bajaj Finance were up +6.20% at 09:41 today on BSE, outperforming the broader Mumbai market. Bajaj Finance shares traded +6.20% higher at ₹2073.80, giving it a market capitalization of ₹1,24,778.28 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up +2.65% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +2.26%.

The S&P BSE BANKEX was up 3.8%. Among related stocks, PFC rose 4.33%, RECLTD rose 3.39%, and SRTRANSFIN rose 3.51%.

At day's high, Bajaj Finance shares rose as much as 6.23% to ₹2074.30, after opening at ₹1998.00. Bajaj Finance shares had closed at ₹1952.70 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹1995.30 to ₹2074.30 on BSE.

On BSE, Bajaj Finance shares had a 52-week high of ₹4923.2 on Feb 20, 2020 and a 52-week low of ₹1783.1 on May 27, 2020. In the past one month, Bajaj Finance shares have traded in a range of ₹1783.10 to ₹2417.80 while in the last week, between ₹1783.10 to ₹2082.80. 0.74 Lakh shares of Bajaj Finance were traded on the BSE today.

In the Dec - 18 quarter, Bajaj Finance had posted standalone revenues of ₹4664.77 crore and profits of ₹1022.73 crore.

