Bajaj Finance Q3 net grows 40% on stronger interest income2 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 10:14 PM IST
- The company said it witnessed the highest-ever loans booked in Q3FY23 and crossed 31 million net users on the mobile app
Mumbai: Consumer financier Bajaj Finance Ltd on Friday said consolidated net profit in the December quarter rose 40% from a year earlier to ₹2,973 crore thanks to higher interest income.
