Bajaj Finserv, the non-banking finance company, will split one existing equity share into five equity shares today. Zerodha founder Nithin Kamath took to Twitter to explain what a stock split means and does it have any impact on retail investors. He said there everytime a company announces a stock split, there is panic or greed among many investors because they think that the stock has become cheaper. “Every time a popular stock goes ex-bonus/split & the price drops on ex-date, there is panic or greed among many investors because they think they've made a loss or that the stock has become cheaper.," Nithin Kamath tweeted.

