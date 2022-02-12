Bajaj Group's Rahul Bajaj passes away at 83

Taking to Twitter, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said, "My heartfelt tributes to Rahul Bajaj ji, a successful entrepreneur, philanthropist and former chairman of Bajaj. I had a personal relationship with Padma Bhushan awardee Rahul ji for many years. Rahul ji, who has led the Bajaj Group for the last five decades, has been instrumental in the industry. May God rest the departed soul and give strength to the family members. Om Shanti."