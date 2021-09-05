Bajaj Healthcare has announced the launch of the API and formulation of 2-Deoxy-D-Glucose ( 2-DG ), an antiviral drug used for treating Covid-19 patients, under the brand name ‘DGJAJ’ in collaboration with Defence Research and Development Organisation ( DRDO ).

The API manufacturer had received a licence from DRDO to manufacture the anti-Covid medication on July 7. The production of DGJAJ began from today onwards, the company said in a regulatory filing on Sunday.

“Health experts are anticipating a third wave of Covid-19, which may be even more severe as the virus has undergone several mutations over the time. We hope the availability of an effective treatment such as 2-Deoxy-D-Glucose (2-DG) will offer patients with much needed and timely therapy option," said Anil Jain, Joint Managing Director of Bajaj Healthcare.

2-Deoxy-D-Glucose (2-DG) helps in the faster recovery of hospitalised patients and reduces supplemental oxygen dependence, Bajaj Healthcare said in a statement. The drug works by selectively accumulating in the virus-infected cells and prevents virus growth by stopping viral synthesis and energy production.

It can be administered only upon prescription and under the supervision of a qualified physician to hospitalised Covid-19 patients with moderate to severe infection as an adjunct therapy to the existing standard of care, the company added. The drug comes in powder form in a sachet, which is taken orally by dissolving it in water.

2-DG is a glucose analogue, transported in cells by the glucose transporters on the cell membrane but it cannot undergo further glycolysis and act as inhibitor of glycolysis. Therefore, cells with higher glucose uptake, for example tumour cells, virally infected cells and inflammatory cells, have a higher uptake of 2-DG.

Since, it accumulates selectively more in such cells with high glucose demand, it offers an attractive approach of inhibiting tumour cell growth, viral infection and inflammation.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.