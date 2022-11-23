My EMI is a brand-new service from Bajaj Housing Finance. Home Loan applicants can now take advantage of this offering by selecting an EMI amount that is suitable for them during the initial phase of the tenor. For a period of up to three years, or until the project is finished, whichever comes first, borrowers can now pay as little as 0.1% of the loan amount as EMI, starting at Rs. 4,999. Borrowers are able to buy a house without straining their finances too much in the beginning because the actual loan EMI starts after this time period.

By submitting an application either online or offline, interested individuals can take advantage of this initiative. The lender's home loan interest rates start at 8.20% p.a. for salaried and professional applicants as part of their continuing offer until December 5th. Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd has said in its release that prospective applicants also benefit from the option to choose to link their interest rate to an external benchmark, i.e., the RBI repo rate.

One of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market, Bajaj Housing Finance Limited serves more than 58 million customers nationwide. Bajaj Housing Finance Limited, which has its headquarters in Pune, provides financing for the acquisition and renovation of residential or commercial properties. The highest credit ratings from CRISIL and India Ratings were awarded to Bajaj Housing Finance Limited. CRISIL and India Ratings have assigned the Company ratings of AAA/Stable for its long-term debt programme and A1+ for its short-term debt programme.