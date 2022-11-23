Bajaj Housing Finance debuts My EMI offering on home loans with 8.20% interest

My EMI is a brand-new service from Bajaj Housing Finance. Home Loan applicants can now take advantage of this offering by selecting an EMI amount that is suitable for them during the initial phase of the tenor. For a period of up to three years, or until the project is finished, whichever comes first, borrowers can now pay as little as 0.1% of the loan amount as EMI, starting at Rs. 4,999. Borrowers are able to buy a house without straining their finances too much in the beginning because the actual loan EMI starts after this time period.

