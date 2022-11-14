Bajrang Dal activist killed in Jharkhand, here's what happened next

A panic situation gripped Jharkhand's Chaibasa area after a Hindu organization leader, Giriraj Sena chief was killed by unidentified assailants here on Saturday. Kamal Giri Dev, Giriraj Sena president was assassinated with a bottle bomb in the West Singhbhum district, according to the news agency ANI.
SDO Reena Hansda stated that section 144 has been imposed in Jharkhand's Chaibasa area to ensure peace and harmony after the Giriraj Sena chief's assassination.
As per ANI reports, the incident took place near Shishi Vidya Mandir Tulsi Bhavan in Chaibasa's Chakradharpur at around 6 pm. The assailants killed Giri with a bottle bomb. He was standing with his friend Shankar at the Bhawan Chowk at the time of the incident.
The three assailants approached him and attacked him with the bottle bomb at the Bhawan Chowk, ANI reported. The incident has caused unrest and protests in the Chaibasa area.
After killing the Giriraj Sena chief, the accused fled from the spot. The Giriraj Sena chief was immediately rushed to a nearby Railway hospital. However, doctors declared him dead.
On Sunday clashes broke out between the two groups of people, despite the prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC in place, when Giri's body who is also a Bajrang Dal activist, was being taken to a crematorium by his supporters. Two groups of people were hurling stones and abuses at each other, as per PTI reports.
A senior police officer informed that mild force was used to disperse the mob. He said that the cops had to use tear gas shells and mildly lathicharge the trouble-makers to bring the situation under control, district Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ananya Mittal told PTI.
The body was later taken to the cremation ghat and the last rites performed.
Following the incident, security forces, including Rapid Action Force personnel, have also been deployed in the sensitive areas of the town as a precautionary measure.
(With inputs from agencies)
