Bajrang Dal member arrested for 'harassing' Blinkit rider for non-veg delivery during Sawan: Viral Video

A Bajrang Dal member was arrested for harassing a Blinkit rider, and allegedly threatening a store manager of the quick commerce platform for delivering non-vegetarian items during the holy month of Sawan.

The accused has been identified as Manoj Verma, who intercepted the delivery rider in Ghaziabad's Vijay Nagar. Not only did the Bajrang Dal member stop the delivery rider, and ask him to show what contents he was delivering, but also called up the customer — enquiring about the person's religion.

A video of the incident has now gone viral multiple social media platforms.

What Blinkit store manager said in complaint On July 15, Manoj Verma and his associates had stormed a Blinkit outlet in Siddharth Vihar — the store's manager — Mohnish said in a complaint.

The group had also demanded an immediate halt to raw chicken deliveries during the month of Sawan and also threatened to shut down the store if their demands were not met.

“He came between 4 pm and 5 pm and started abusing our fleet manager, Abhay, saying that he was getting chicken delivered in the month of Shravan,” Monish wrote in the complaint, with Verma also threatening that he would kill him and get the store closed, mentioned a report by The Indian Express.

Following the incident, Ghaziabad (City) Deputy Commissioner of Police Dhawal Jaiswal said that a probe into the incident has begun, and Manoj Verma has been sent to judicial custody.

‘Not to sell non-vegetarian food till…’ Subhash, a Bajrang Dal member in Ghaziabad, confirmed to the Times of India that the man seen in the now viral video is affiliated to his organisation. He said the incident occurred on Tuesday, July 22.