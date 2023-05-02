The Congress party on Tuesday released its manifesto for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections, in which it has stated that it is committed to taking firm and decisive action against individuals and organizations spreading hatred against communities on the grounds of caste and religion. The party's manifesto includes a promise to ban organizations like the Bajrang Dal and the Popular Front of India, stating that they violate the law and Constitution and promote enmity and hatred among communities.

"We will take decisive action as per law including imposing a ban on any such organisations, the Congress manifesto reads.

"The Congress party is committed to taking firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations spreading hatred against communities on the grounds of caste and religion," it also mentions.

"We believe that law and Constitution are sacrosanct and cannot be violated by individuals and Organisations like Bajrang Dal, PFI or others promoting enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities," it added.

The manifesto was released by the party president Mallikarjun Kharge in the presence of former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, KPCC President DK Shivakumar, and Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera. The manifesto called 'Sarva Janangada Shanthiya Thota' speaks of five guarantees, ie. Gruha Jyothi, Gruha Lakshmi, Anna Bhagya, Yuva Nidhi and Shakti.

Your vote will protect Karnataka from PFI: Amit Shah

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had previously urged voters to support the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the elections, claiming that each vote for the BJP would protect the state from the banned outfit PFI.

Addressing a public meeting at Shirahatti, Shah had said, "Each vote counts, so ensure it goes to the right leadership. When the people of Karnataka press the 'Lotus' symbol, understand that you are not voting to elect an MLA or a minister and Chief Minister. Your vote will further strengthen PM Modi's hands in creating 'Mahan Karnataka'. Your vote will protect Karnataka from PFI."

It is to be noted that the PFI and its affiliates were declared an "unlawful association" by the Ministry of Home Affairs in September 2022 after their involvement in violent activities came to light during investigations carried out by various state police units and national agencies.

