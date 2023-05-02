The Congress party on Tuesday released its manifesto for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections, in which it has stated that it is committed to taking firm and decisive action against individuals and organizations spreading hatred against communities on the grounds of caste and religion. The party's manifesto includes a promise to ban organizations like the Bajrang Dal and the Popular Front of India, stating that they violate the law and Constitution and promote enmity and hatred among communities.

