WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh alleged on Monday that wrestler Bajrang Punia had asked someone to “arrange a girl" in order to level sexual harassment charges under the POCSO act. The development comes mere days after Singh was booked under sections of outraging the modesty of a woman, stalking, and Section 10 of the POCSO Act in two FIRs.

“I had submitted an audio clip to the committee in which Bajrang Punia was asking a person to arrange a girl. And now after three months they arranged it and came up with a fresh allegation," said Brij Bhushan Singh.

The Wrestling Federation of India chief asserted that he did not know the minor girl who had levelled allegations against him.

“The minor girl didn't even testify before the oversight committee formed to investigate the matter," he added.

Earlier in the day Singh had alleged that wrestlers' protest was "expanding like Shaheen Bagh" and that the target was the BJP. He also asked why the ongoing wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar had not ended after an FIR was registered against him.

"Tukde-tukde gang, the forces which were active in Shaheen Bagh, in the farmers' protest, those who attack PM Modi from time to time, attack the party, all those forces are visible," he said, opining that the protests were “paid".

Police are likely to question Singh in connection with the FIRs registered against him. He has been booked under sections of outraging the modesty of a woman, stalking, and Section 10 of the POCSO Act. However no official notice has been served to him yet.

The Supreme Court had directed the Delhi Police to provide security to the grapplers following their complaints against Singh. The Delhi Police on Sunday provided security to the female wrestlers, including a minor, who levelled allegations of sexual harassment against Singh.

(With inputs from agencies)