'Bajrang Punia arranged a girl…': WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh on POCSO allegations2 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 10:55 PM IST
Police are likely to question Singh in connection with the FIRs registered against him. However no official notice has been served to him yet.
WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh alleged on Monday that wrestler Bajrang Punia had asked someone to “arrange a girl" in order to level sexual harassment charges under the POCSO act. The development comes mere days after Singh was booked under sections of outraging the modesty of a woman, stalking, and Section 10 of the POCSO Act in two FIRs.
