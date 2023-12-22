A day after Sakshi Malik announced to end her career after Brij Bhushan's aide Sanjay Singh won Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief elections, Bajrang Punia announced to return his Padma Shri award. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I am returning my Padmashree award to the Prime Minister. This is just my letter to say. This is my statement," said the Olympic medallist in a statement he posted on X.

(This is a breaking, refresh for updates) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!