Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Bajrang Punia writes to PM Modi after Brij Bhushan's aide becomes WFI chief, says 'returning Padma Shri'

Bajrang Punia writes to PM Modi after Brij Bhushan's aide becomes WFI chief, says 'returning Padma Shri'

Livemint

Bajrang Punia returns Padma Shri award in protest of the election of Sanjay Singh as WFI President

Mumbai: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia during the inauguration of the 141st Session of International Olympic Committee, in Mumbai, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)(PTI10_14_2023_000480A)

A day after Sakshi Malik announced to end her career after Brij Bhushan's aide Sanjay Singh won Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief elections, Bajrang Punia announced to return his Padma Shri award.

“I am returning my Padmashree award to the Prime Minister. This is just my letter to say. This is my statement," said the Olympic medallist in a statement he posted on X.

(This is a breaking, refresh for updates)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.