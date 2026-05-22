Bakrid Eid 2026: Delhi govt offices to remain closed on May 28; are banks, schools and colleges open?

The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, in a fresh order, has declared that all central government administrative offices located in Delhi will remain closed on May 28 on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, also known as Eid ul-Zuha or Bakrid. “Central government administrative offices located in Delhi/New Delhi shall remain closed on 28th May, 2026, on account of Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid) (in place of 27th May, 2026),” the Personnel Ministry said in a statement.
The revised notification applies to all central government administrative offices operating in the national capital. The decision comes just days after the Centre had originally declared May 27 as the Eid-ul-Azha holiday in its annual holiday calendar.
On this day, most public offices, educational institutions, and banks are also expected to remain closed to mark the festival.
Banks in most states are expected to remain closed on May 28 for the festival, although some regions may observe the holiday on a different date depending on local customs and the sighting of the moon.
The RBI holiday calendar has scheduled Bakrid holidays on different dates across parts of the country. In most states, banks, including SBI branches, are likely to remain shut on May 28.
Most government offices across the country will likely observe a holiday on May 28.
For offices outside Delhi, the Central Government Employees Welfare Coordination Committees in State Capitals can change holiday dates for the festival based on decisions from State Governments or Union Territories.
Schools across the country are expected to remain closed for Bakrid on May 28, depending on the sighting of the crescent moon.
Colleges and other educational institutions are scheduled to be closed on May 28, for Eid-ul-Azha. Notably, the holiday will be designated according to crescent sighting.
Meanwhile, the Delhi government has issued strict instructions to maintain law and order, cleanliness and compliance with rules related to animal sacrifice across the national capital during Eid-ul-Azha celebrations.
Delhi minister Kapil Mishra on Friday warned that strict criminal action would be taken against anyone found violating regulations concerning the slaughter of prohibited animals or the improper disposal of animal waste during the festival.
The Development Department of the Delhi government has also circulated detailed guidelines directing authorities to closely monitor illegal animal sacrifice and ensure proper sanitation in public areas during the celebrations.
(With inputs from agencies)
Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity. <br><br> With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture. <br><br> She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes. <br><br> Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.
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