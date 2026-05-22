Bakrid 2026 Delhi govt guidelines: Sacrifice of cows, bovine species to attract criminal action — 5 points to know

The Delhi government issued guidelines for Bakrid (Eid-ul-Azha), to be observed on Wednesday-Thursday (May 27). Delhi Development Minister Kapil Mishra said on Friday that the administration will take stern criminal action against those who violate regulations on animal sacrifice and waste management.

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Delhi govt guidelines for Bakrid: 1. Sacrifice of bovine species, cows, calves, camels, and other prohibited animals on Bakrid is completely illegal, and criminal cases will be registered against those who do so

2. Sacrifice is not permitted at public places, lanes, or roads; legal action will also be taken against those who do so. "Sacrifice should only be performed at designated locations and only in authorised locations where permitted," Mishra said.

3. Dumping waste from sacrifice into sewers, drains, or public places is completely prohibited; sacrifice can only be performed at designated, valid sites.

“…spilling blood into drains, sewers, or the streets after sacrifice, or throwing the waste into sewers or drains, is also strictly prohibited,” Mishra said.

Also Read | Delhi government issues Bakra Eid guidelines; warns of criminal charges

4. Illegal buying and selling of animals in markets, roads and streets will not be permitted. Selling animals in unauthorised locations and purchasing animals from such places is prohibited, the minister said.

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5. In case of violation of these guidelines, you can inform the police and the Delhi Government's Development Ministry. "If you come across anyone violating these guidelines, you can report them to the police and the Delhi Government's Development Department," the Delhi minister said.

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Mishra extended Eid-ul-Azha greetings to the people and appealed to them to celebrate the festival peacefully and in accordance with the rules.

Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakrid, is expected to be observed on May 28, 2026, in India. On this day, most public offices, educational institutions, and banks are also expected to remain closed to mark the festival.

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Bakrid in Mumbai Mumbai's civic body said on May 8 that permission has been granted for religious animal slaughter at 109 designated locations across the city during Bakri Eid later this month.

In a release issued by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) after a review meeting chaired by additional municipal commissioner Ashiwini Joshi, it said citizens can seek permission for religious animal slaughter at these 109 designated locations or other places between May 28 and 30 through the MyBMC mobile application.

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According to PTI, the release said the civic body has started preparations related to security, sanitation, healthcare and crowd management ahead of Bakri Eid, likely to be celebrated on May 28.

"Buffalo and goat markets will be organised at Deonar abattoir from May 17 to 30. As per the civic body's policy, religious animal slaughter of buffaloes can be carried out only at Deonar abattoir. The BMC has also made online arrangements for import permits of buffaloes and goats as well as slot booking through its official website on a first-come-first-served basis," the release highlighted.

It said a 24x7 control room with dedicated helpline numbers will function during the festival period to address complaints and emergencies.

West Bengal In a notification, the West Bengal government issued a set of guidelines barring animal slaughter without a "fit certificate" from authorities and warned of penal action if the directions are not followed, PTI reported.

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The state also made it clear that animal slaughter in open public places would be "strictly prohibited".

The guidelines, the government reportedly said, were in compliance with the Animal Slaughter Control Act of 1950 and issued in the light of a series of orders passed by the Calcutta High Court in 2018 and 2022.

On May 20, petitions were moved before the Calcutta High Court seeking an exemption under Section 12 of Animal Slaughter Control Act, 1950, for observation of Eid al-Adha next week in view of certain restrictions imposed by the new BJP government in West Bengal.

Section 12 of the West Bengal Animal Slaughter Control Act, 1950 grants the state government the power to issue exemptions.

The petitions, which were moved before a division bench presided by Chief Justice Sujoy Paul, will be heard on Thursday, the court said after the newly-appointed state lawyer prayed for time to study the petitions.

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(With inputs from agencies)

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