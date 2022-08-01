Bal Aadhaar scheme to go national; 16 million cards issued so far2 min read . Updated: 01 Aug 2022, 02:16 PM IST
The Baal Aadhaar scheme gives children up to five years old individual identity numbers.
16 million cards have been distributed as part of the Baal Aadhaar scheme, which gives children up to five years old individual identity numbers, making it easier to identify preschool benefits to which they may be eligible, according to officials with knowledge of the situation.