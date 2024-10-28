‘Bal sant’ Abhinav Arora's mother Jyoti alleged on Monday, “...We received a call message from Lawrence Bishnoi group today where we were being threatened that Abhinav would be killed.

The family of Abhinav Arora, a ten-year-old self-styled 'Bal sant' and Krishna devotee, claimed on Monday that the boy received a life threat from jailed Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Arora's mother Jyoti told news agency ANI, "...We received a call message from Lawrence Bishnoi group today where we were being threatened that Abhinav would be killed. Last night, we got a call that I missed. We received a message from the same number today that they would kill Abhinav..."

"Abhinav hasn't done anything that would attract such threats," the mother said. "We receive calls [where the caller says] that we will kill your child, chop off your child...they use abusive language," she said.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang was earlier accused of givng death threats to Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan and Bihar MP Pappu Yadav. A member of the gang had also taken responsibility of the murder of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique.

Abhinav Arora came to limelight after a video showed Swami Rambhadracharya publicly reprimanding the 10-year-old 'bal sant baba' for lacking decorum at a religious event.

Swami Rambhadracharya had called Arora a fool. He had said, "Itna murkh ladka hai wo. Wo kehta hai ki Krishna uske sath padhta hai... bhagwan kya uske sath padenge? Maine to Vrindavan mai bhi usko danta tha (He is a foolish boy. He claims that Lord Krishna studies with him... Will God study with him? I had scolded him in Vrindavan too)."

Abhinav Arora said the video dates back to 2023, and was from a Brindavan event. “Aap pehle neeche jaao. Inko kaho neeche jaane ke liye (Please step down. Maintain decorum)," Swami Rambhadracharya was heard saying in the video, repeating his instruction twice, as he called some other people to get Abhinav Arora to step down from the stage