The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday gave Balaji Srivastav the additional charge of Delhi Police Commissioner. The appointment comes just a day before the incumbent police chief, SN Shrivastava, is set to retire from the top post.

"Consequent upon the superannuation of SN Shrivastava, Commissioner of Police, Delhi, Balaji Srivastav will hold the additional charge of Commissioner of Police, Delhi," the MHA said.

Consequent upon the superannuation of SN Shrivastava, Commissioner of Police, Delhi, Balaji Srivastav (file photo) will hold the additional charge of Commissioner of Police, Delhi: Ministry of Home Affairs, Govt of India pic.twitter.com/VXFCTuvHaj — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2021

SN Shrivastava, who was holding the post since February last year, will retire on Wednesday. The order of his retirement was issued with the approval of Lt Governor Anil Baijal. An order undersigned by Deputy Secretary (Home) Pawan Kumar said that consequent upon attaining the age of superannuation, "Sachchida Nand Shrivastava, IPS presently posted as Commissioner of Police- Delhi shall stand retired from government service with effect from June 30".

Shrivastava had been holding the post of Delhi Police commissioner as an additional charge. However, he was appointed as full-fledged commissioner of Delhi Police only last month.

Shrivastava was given additional charge of Delhi Police commissioner in February last year. Prior to that he was brought in from the CRPF and posted as Special Commissioner (Law and Order) of the Delhi Police.

(With inputs from PTI)

