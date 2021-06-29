Balaji Srivastav given additional charge of Delhi Police Commissioner

SN Shrivastava, who was holding the post since February last year, will retire on Wednesday. The order of his retirement was issued with the approval of Lt Governor Anil Baijal. An order undersigned by Deputy Secretary (Home) Pawan Kumar said that consequent upon attaining the age of superannuation, "Sachchida Nand Shrivastava, IPS presently posted as Commissioner of Police- Delhi shall stand retired from government service with effect from June 30".