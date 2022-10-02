Balakot strike to Chinese engagement, feathers on cap of CDS Gen Anil Chauhan

The Government of India on Wednesday cleared the appointment of Gen Anil Chauhan as the second Chief of Defence Staff of Indian defence forces, here are his greatest achievements during his service to nation so far
After the unfortunate death of first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat in December last year due to an accident while on-board on Mi-17 helicopter flying over Nilgiri hills in Tamil Nadu while moving towards the Defence Services Staff College there, the post had been vacant for 10 months. General Anil Chauhan took over the post as the new Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) on Friday.
The Government of India on Wednesday cleared the appointment of Gen Anil Chauhan as the second Chief of Defence Staff of Indian defence forces.
Security establishment sources claimed that the government had evaluated the officer's abilities both during and after his various Army tours of duty.
DGMO in Balakot airstrike
Regarding Gen. Chauhan's role in the military, sources claimed that on February 26, 2019, when airstrikes on Balakot occurred, he served as the Indian Army's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO).
In order to prevent the Pakistan Army from engaging in any misadventures on the ground after the strikes, Gen. Chauhan, who was the DGMO at the time, ordered the deployment of troops.
The Indian Air Force had successfully fired missiles on terrorist infrastructure created inside Pakistan. However, the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) facility, where terrorists had gathered for training, was the main target of the aerial attacks, which mainly involved the Mirage-2000 fighter aircraft.
Engagement with China as Eastern Army Commander
When the Chinese Army displayed aggression along the Northern borders in Eastern Ladakh, sources claim that he was the Eastern Army Commander and that the Chinese had stationed their troops in forward positions throughout the sector.
"Gen Chauhan as the Eastern Army Commander being responsible for the areas stretching from the Chicken's Neck in West Bengal to Arunachal Pradesh carried out the force buildup all along the Eastern sector of the LAC," they said.
People with knowledge of the situation said that the buildup was carried out while staying under radar, and formations like the 17 Mountain Strike Corps were kept in forward positions to confuse the enemy about the Indian reaction to any potential misadventures by them.
With the exception of a few instances, such as the one in North Sikkim's Nakula, the Chinese were kept under control in their territory thanks to the deployment and force balance of the Eastern Army.
Military Advisor to National Security Council Secretariat
Gen. Chauhan was heavily involved in developing India's position on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in discussions with the Chinese at the Corps Commander level after his retirement in May 2021. Gen. Chauhan was also appointed as the Military Advisor to the National Security Council Secretariat. He also participated in the discussions to determine the nation's stance in the negotiations at the level of the China Study Group.
Due to India's firm stance on the LAC issue, troops from both nations withdrew from the flashpoints in eastern Ladakh caused by the People's Liberation Army's unilateral aggression in May 2020.
