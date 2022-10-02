Balakot strike to Chinese engagement, feathers on cap of CDS Gen Anil Chauhan

After the unfortunate death of first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat in December last year due to an accident while on-board on Mi-17 helicopter flying over Nilgiri hills in Tamil Nadu while moving towards the Defence Services Staff College there, the post had been vacant for 10 months. General Anil Chauhan took over the post as the new Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) on Friday.

