Balance required between people's safety, animal rights: SC on stray dog menace

Balance required between people's safety, animal rights: SC on stray dog menace1 min read . 10:50 AM IST
- Dealing with the issue of the stray dog menace, a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and J K Maheshwari, said 'some solution has to be found'
In view of rising cases of stay dogs menace, the Supreme Court of India said that a balance has to be maintained between the safety of people and animal rights.
In view of rising cases of stay dogs menace, the Supreme Court of India said that a balance has to be maintained between the safety of people and animal rights.
Dealing with the issue of the stray dog menace, a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and J K Maheshwari, said "some solution has to be found".
Dealing with the issue of the stray dog menace, a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and J K Maheshwari, said "some solution has to be found".
The court also suggested that people who feed stray dogs could be made responsible for vaccinating them and bearing costs if somebody is attacked by the animal.
The court also suggested that people who feed stray dogs could be made responsible for vaccinating them and bearing costs if somebody is attacked by the animal.
"Most of us are dog lovers. I also feed dogs. Something came to my mind. Let people take care (of dogs) if they want but they have to be marked, not tracked through the chip, I'm not in favour of that," Justice Khanna observed.
"Most of us are dog lovers. I also feed dogs. Something came to my mind. Let people take care (of dogs) if they want but they have to be marked, not tracked through the chip, I'm not in favour of that," Justice Khanna observed.
The Supreme Court said that a rational solution is required to address the stray dog issue.
The Supreme Court said that a rational solution is required to address the stray dog issue.
Incidents of dog bites have increased in Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Noida. There is a demand from the people that strict rules should be made for keeping dogs. The report said that in the national capital, more than 20,000 dogs are causing trouble to the people.
Incidents of dog bites have increased in Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Noida. There is a demand from the people that strict rules should be made for keeping dogs. The report said that in the national capital, more than 20,000 dogs are causing trouble to the people.
Every day 100 to 150 cases of dog bites cases come in Delhi, according to a report by Live Hindustan, Mint's sister publication.
Every day 100 to 150 cases of dog bites cases come in Delhi, according to a report by Live Hindustan, Mint's sister publication.
The apex court has been hearing a batch of petitions on issues relating to orders passed by various civic bodies on the culling of stray dogs which have become a menace, especially in Kerala and Mumbai.
The apex court has been hearing a batch of petitions on issues relating to orders passed by various civic bodies on the culling of stray dogs which have become a menace, especially in Kerala and Mumbai.
Some NGOs and individual petitioners have moved the apex court against the decisions by the Bombay High Court and Kerala High Court, to allow municipal authorities to deal with the stray dogs menace as per the rules.
Some NGOs and individual petitioners have moved the apex court against the decisions by the Bombay High Court and Kerala High Court, to allow municipal authorities to deal with the stray dogs menace as per the rules.
The Supreme Court posted the matter for hearing on September 28.
The Supreme Court posted the matter for hearing on September 28.