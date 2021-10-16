OPEN APP
'BALANCE', tweets Anand Mahindra reminiscing leadership lesson from MS Dhoni
Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings to yet another victory in the Indian Premier League on Friday, making it their fourth championship win in the T20 tournament. On this occasion, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra shared a instance where Dhoni took time out of attend a meeting of the National Cadet Corps review panel two days before the IPL final.

When thanked for attending the meeting despite the pressure of IPL final, Dhoni made light of it, recalled Mahindra in a tweet on Saturday.

“Two days before the IPL final, @msdhoni joined a VC for a subcommittee of the National Cadet Corps review panel. He was well prepared & made seminal, convincing points during the meeting. When I thanked him for taking time out despite the IPL pressure, he made light of it," Mahindra said in a two-part tweet.

“The Leadership Lesson from this? “BALANCE" Life is rich with opportunities to make an impact. You can achieve focus even if not obsessed with just one goal. Paradoxical, but true. Work on a few goals concurrently. In each task, you’ll be more clear-headed, cool & composed," he further added.

Chennai Super Kings clinched their fourth Indian Premier League title after beating Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs in the final played in Dubai on Friday. 

