Balasubrahmanyam loses battle with covid

Among the millions of tributes and outpourings on Twitter on Friday evening, a user pointed out that if a music buff sat down to listen to all the 40,000 songs that legendary singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam had sung across 16 languages in his 54-year career, it would take them around 110 years if they chose a song a day.

Known as SPB or Paadum Nila (Singing Moon) among fans, the six-time national award winner died on Friday afternoon in Chennai after a battle with covid-19 for over a month. He was 74.

For lovers of Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada cinema, SPB was synonymous with the musical stardom of everyone from M.G. Ramachandran and Sivaji Ganesan, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan to Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh, Balakrishna and Nagarjuna.

Balasubrahmanyam had the rare distinction of recording more songs than any other artist on a single day—21 tracks in Kannada, 19 in Tamil, and 16 in Hindi—in 1981.

North Indian audiences may remember him as the voice of Salman Khan in songs from ’90s blockbusters like Maine Pyar Kiya, Saajan and Hum Aapke Hain Koun, though he had picked up a national award for cult romantic drama Ek Duuje Ke Liye in the early 1980s.

Born in 1946 into a middle-class family from Nellore in Andhra Pradesh, Balasubrahmanyam went against the norm by not learning any classical music even though his father was a devotional singer. Instead, he moved to Madras (now Chennai) and formed a band with his friends who included acclaimed music composer Ilaiyaraaja.

They went on to work together on umpteen film songs, in a career that saw SPB also collaborate with a number of composers such as M.S. Viswanathan to A.R. Rahman.

A recipient of the Padma Shri and the Padma Bhushan, Balasubrahmanyam made his debut as a playback singer in 1966 with Telugu film Sri Sri Sri Maryada Ramanna, and rose to fame with 1980 Telugu musical drama Sankarabharanam.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that SPB’s passing away had “left our cultural world a lot poorer".

President Ram Nath Kovid tweeted: “In the passing of music legend SP Balasubrahmanyam Indian music has lost one of its most melodious voices".

Despite his flourishing singing career, SPB accidentally became a dubbing artist with K. Balachander’s film Manmadha Leela, the Telugu version of Manmadha Leelai, providing voice-over for Kamal Haasan. That led to further voice-overs for other artistes, including Rajinikanth, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Girish Karnad, in various languages.

He also dubbed for Ben Kingsley in the Telugu-dubbed version of Gandhi.

SPB is survived by wife Savithri, son SPB Charan and daughter Pallavi.

Having sung as recently as January this year for Rajinikanth-starrer Darbar, he is said to have said in an interview once, “I want to stop singing the day I feel cannot."

