‘Bali ka Bakra bana diya’: Vijeta Dahiya posts new video, says heartbroken after CJP ‘fires’ him over burger row

Vijeta Dahiya, who was removed as the spokesperson of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) earlier this week, said he was made the "scapegoat" by his teammates. He said if they believe that this move will benefit their protest, then so be it.

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The CJP removed Dahiya as its spokesperson on Tuesday (21 July) after a video showed him eating a burger during the police crackdown on the outfit's 'Chalo Sansad' march.

The CJP said, “We strongly condemn the deeply insensitive actions of our spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya, whose videos surfaced while peaceful protestors and our team were facing brutal police violence.”

"Such conduct is unacceptable, shows a complete lack of judgment, and is wholly inconsistent with the values and principles of our movement. In response we are removing Vijeta Dahiya as spokesperson of the Cockroach Janta Party and relieving him of all the official duties," the CJP posted on X on 21 July.

Vijeta Dahiya shares new video Responding to the criticism, Dahiya shared a news video on Wednesday, saying that CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke had called him on the day of the protest march and asked him not to join it. According to his account, Dipke had told Dahiya not to participate because of the viral video. He said he was left heartbroken.

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In a video message posted to his Instagram account, Dahiya said he faced two incidents while travelling to and from Jantar Mantar, following which he had received several phone calls from friends and family members asking him to “be safe.”

He said in the video, “You were fired from CJP, how did you like it? To tell you the truth, my heart broke. Actually, two such incidents happen to you in a single day. Once, when I was coming home from Jantar Mantar, I was on the metro, and then when I was coming back to Jantar Mantar, the Manuwadis came there and started heckling. That video was also viral."

See video here

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"My friends called me to ask if there was any trouble and asked me to be safe. I got messages expressing solidarity with me,” Dahiya said, adding that Dipke had also called him after the incident. He said he first thought it was to extend support.

“All of a sudden, I saw that Abhijeet is calling me, and at that time, I was just getting ready to go to the protest site. So I thought that he too has called me assure that I need not worry, and to tell me ‘we are in this together’,” Dahiya said.

However, he said that over the phone call, Dipke and CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka asked him not to visit the Jantar Mantar protest site. “And then suddenly, Ashutosh and Abhijeet both said Vijeta, please don't come. When I asked what happened, they replied saying ‘No no, the issue happened over the burger video,’” Dahiya said.

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Dahiya said he had been defending Dipke and “actively debunking propaganda” against the CJP.

“When I was actively debunking propaganda, I got a call that my teammates had made me a scapegoat. So I felt bad,” Dahiya said.

“If this [burger] was the issue, then a video of you [Dipke] eating Kachori also went viral. And I defended you so strongly. And in fact, till now, people are saying you stood on the truck. On that, too, I defended, saying you were the one who got slapped. I said, ‘I have also received death threats and heckling and the brutality was done by the police, but you are holding CJP responsible,’” Dahiya asserted.

The burger controversy The controversy erupted after a video circulating on social media showed Dahiya at a fast-food outlet near Jantar Mantar while the police were using force against protesters attempting to march towards Parliament.

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In the clip, a person is also seen questioning why he [Dahiya] was at the restaurant instead of being with the protesters.

Responding to the criticism, Dahiya posted a video of himself eating a burger and dismissed the controversy.

"Why did I eat a burger? This is a big issue today. So why does anyone eat a burger? He is hungry. He wants to eat a burger. That's it. So I was also very hungry. And when you eat something good, your mind feels good," he said.

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He also said people were ignoring the work done by those involved in the protest.

"What people don't see is that I haven't slept for two nights, just like those who are at the protest site. You hold me accountable as if it is my job to be a protester. You haven't elected me to this position," Dahiya said in Hindi.

The controversy comes a day after the police on Monday used batons and tear gas shells to disperse protesters during the CJP's 'Chalo Sansad' march, organised to press for accountability over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.