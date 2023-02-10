One of the first people to challenge Ravindra Jadeja's ball handling was former England captain Michael Vaughan. It was after the Indian spinner was caught on camera applying an unknown substance to his hand on the opening day of the Border-Gavaskar Test series against Australia. After a five-month break due to injury, it was Ravi Jadeja's successful comeback to international cricket.

This comes after Australia accused India of selectively watering and rolling the pitch. They questioned India’s techniques, which included spraying the field with a fine mist from a spray pistol attached to ground staff, which left dry patches outside the off-stump of a left-handed batsman.

Jadeja was observed grabbing something from a teammate's hand and putting it on his left index finger before using it to grip the ball. Jadeja, who had the best performance on the first day of the Nagpur Test with a score of 5/47, was accused of tampering with the ball by several social media users.

How do you we feel about this?? Little bit of vasso on the ball… Jadeja is putting himself in a world of trouble for ball tampering.. India already doctored a dodgy pitch.. #AUSvIND #vassogate pic.twitter.com/SBcPWiR0Kg — Phazeoce (@phazeoce) February 9, 2023

At the beginning of the 46th over in the second session of the first Test, the incident, which also drew the attention of former Australia Test captain Tim Paine, took place. At the time of the incident, Jadeja had already dismissed Steven Smith, Matt Renshaw and Marnus Labuschagne while Australia was struggling at 120 for 5.

In the video, Jadeja can be seen using his right hand to take something from Mohammed Siraj's palm. Then, just before starting to throw a delivery, Jadeja appeared to brush this substance onto the index finger of his left hand, his bowling arm. Despite having the ball in his hands at the time, Jadeja was never seen rubbing anything on it in the video.

Meanwhile, the Indian team management informed match referee Andy Pycroft that Jadeja had been applying painkiller cream to his bowling hand's index finger.

In September 2022, Ravindra Jadeja had to go through a major knee treatment that was expected to keep him out of action for an indefinite period of time. It was reported at that time that it would take a considerable amount of time and a thorough rehabilitation programme before Jadeja could make a comeback to international cricket.

