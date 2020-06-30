BENGALURU : The Ballari district administration, in Karnataka, has initiated a probe into a video that surfaced on social media, purportedly showing healthcare personnel in full covid-19 protective gear hurling at least two body bags into a pit.

In the video, at least five personnel in complete Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), are seen hurling black colour body bags though it is yet to be ascertained if it actually carried dead bodies of coronavirus patients.

“An inquiry has been initiated," S.S.Nakul, the deputy commissioner of Ballari district said on Tuesday. He added that if the incident is proven to be true, then action will be taken against those as well as an awareness programme to sensitise personnel.

The video, that has been doing rounds on social media platforms, has evoked outrage with people questioning the way in which the mortal remains of covid-19 related fatalities were being handled. Also, several went online to outrage the way in which the bodies were handled and if it was humane on the part of the personnel to bury more than one person in a grave

There have been similar incidents across the country in which the state and central government has been accused of mismanagement of the pandemic and those infected by it.

Nakul said that even though there was no specific mention of the number of dead bodies that can be buried in one grave, he conceded that it was not considered humane.

Ballari, among other parts of Karnataka, has seen a sharp surge in covid-19 cases that has piled the pressure on authorities who are grappling to add infrastructure, personnel and support system to deal with the spike.

Karnataka recorded over 1000 cases on two consecutive days due to the increase of persons testing positive in its growth capital, Bengaluru.

The state has breached the 14,000 case mark ahead of projections, fueling fears that the numbers are likely to increase in the coming weeks and months.

Ballari has seen an increase as the cluster in Jindal Steel plant has continued to grow and has over 500 infections in this containment zone that expands to over 8,000 acres and 20.000 people.

