Ballooning fiscal deficit is a grave issue for the govt

Fiscal deficit is the difference between what a government earns and what it spends. In the aftermath of the pandemic, the government’s earnings, primarily tax revenues, have collapsed. The net tax revenue, or what remains with the central government after sharing its earnings with the state governments, from April to June stood at ₹1.35 trillion, a drop of 46.4% in comparison to the same period last year. After taking into account the other earnings of the government, the total earnings of the government from April to June stood at ₹1.54 trillion. This is just 6.8% of what the government hopes to earn during the year.