All crew aboard ship that collided with Baltimore bridge are Indians, say company
All crew aboard ship that collided with Baltimore bridge are Indians, say company

All-Indian crew aboard container ship that collided with Baltimore bridge: Report

The steel frame of the Francis Scott Key Bridge sits on top of the container ship Dali after the bridge collapsed, Baltimore, Maryland, on March 26, 2024. (AFP)Premium
The steel frame of the Francis Scott Key Bridge sits on top of the container ship Dali after the bridge collapsed, Baltimore, Maryland, on March 26, 2024. (AFP)

All 22-member crew of the cargo ship that collided with the Baltimore bridge early Tuesday are Indians, the company said. The Singapore-flagged container ship "Dali" collided with one of the pillars of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore around 1:30 am local time, news agency PTI reported.

Published: 26 Mar 2024, 08:03 PM IST
