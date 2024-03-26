All 22-member crew of the cargo ship that collided with the Baltimore bridge early Tuesday are Indians, the company said. The Singapore-flagged container ship "Dali" collided with one of the pillars of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore around 1:30 am local time, news agency PTI reported.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!