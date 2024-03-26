Hello User
All crew aboard ship that collided with Baltimore bridge are Indians, say company
All crew aboard ship that collided with Baltimore bridge are Indians, say company

  • All-Indian crew aboard container ship that collided with Baltimore bridge: Report

The steel frame of the Francis Scott Key Bridge sits on top of the container ship Dali after the bridge collapsed, Baltimore, Maryland, on March 26, 2024.

All 22-member crew of the cargo ship that collided with the Baltimore bridge early Tuesday are Indians, the company said. The Singapore-flagged container ship "Dali" collided with one of the pillars of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore around 1:30 am local time, news agency PTI reported.

