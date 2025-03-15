Bamber Thakur shot: Son Ishan claims it was a ‘conspiracy to kill’ ex-Congress MLA, ‘he named a few of them’

Former Congress MLA Bamber Thakur had told Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Himachal Pradesh government about the conspiracy being hatched to kill him via media, claimed his son Ishan Thakur.

Speaking with news agency ANI, Ishan said, “A few days ago, through media, my father told govt that a conspiracy was being hatched to kill him...he even took the names of a few leaders...”

Bamber Thakur was shot at by unidentified people at his residence in Bilaspur on Friday at around 3 pm.

“I went to take a bath and while bathing, I heard gunshots. When I came out, my brother told me that someone fired at my father. People who were with him at that time, took him to hospital,” Ishan said.

Bamber Thakur shooting: Bamber Thakur was shot in the leg and he was referred to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) in Shimla.

The incident took place when the former Congress MLA was sitting in the courtyard of the government accommodation allotted to his wife in Bilapsur along with others.

In a video that has gone viral on social media platforms, some unknown people can be seen entering the premises of the house and opening fire.

The accused reportedly fired around 12 rounds of bullets.

His security officer was also injured in the incident, and has been referred to AIIMS Bilaspur. The condition of the PSO is said to be critical, reported Amar Ujala.

Taking note of the incident, CM Sukhu said,"I have spoken to Bamber Thakur and urged him to go to AIIMS but he wished to be treated in IGMC Shimla and the deputy Commissioner has been instructed to do the needful".

