Amid rising cases of crimes against women in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot warned that the persons involved in molestation, rape, attempted rape and miscreants will be banned from government jobs. The development comes as the state government attracted a lot of criticism for the state of women's safety in Rajasthan.

“The state government has decided that molestation of girls and women, rape attempts and rape accused and miscreants will be banned from government jobs. For this record of miscreants will also be kept in police stations like history sheeters and this will be mentioned on their character certificate issued by the state government/police. Social boycott of such anti-social elements is necessary," Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted in Hindi.

The issue of women's safety in Rajasthan even reached Parliament with Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) using it to respond to Opposition's questions on the Manipur issue. Prime Minister Narendra Modi broke his silence on Manipur after 80 days of violence but mentioned the crimes against women in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh in the same statement.

Dismal state women safety in Rajasthan

Some distressing reports are coming from Rajasthan related to women's safety. As per Times Now, a minor girl who gave birth to a child after rape was raped again on the hospital premises. The report said that the incident occurred in June and three people including two minors are arrested in the case.

On Monday, a 44-year-old man was arrested from the Pali district of Rajasthan for allegedly raping his 13-year-old daughter repeatedly for months. “The minor survivor was brought to the Sakhi Centre [state government-run shelter home] for counseling. Despite hours of counseling, the girl hesitated to open up before the officers. However, later she narrated her ordeal to the police," a senior police officer said.

The protests against the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government grew louder after the gangrape and murder of a 14-year-old girl in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district. The police have arrested seven accused in connection with the case so far.