Ban lifted on govt employees’ participation in RSS activities sparks row; Cong says ‘bureaucracy can come in knickers’

The government of India's order lifting the ban on government employees to participate in Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activities has sparked a political debate between the opposition and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), BJP leader Amit Malviya wrote, “The unconstitutional order issued 58 years ago, in 1966, imposing a ban on government employees taking part in the activities of the RSS has been withdrawn by the Modi government. The original order shouldn't have been passed in the first place.”

"The ban was imposed because, on November 7, 1966, there was a massive anti-cow-slaughter protest at the Parliament. RSS-Jana Sangh mobilised support in lakhs. Many died in police firing. On 30 Nov 1966, shaken by the RSS-Jana Sangh clout, Indira Gandhi banned Govt staff from joining the RSS," he said.

Congress MP KC Venugopal called the Ministry of Personnel's order a “very unfortunate move,” saying the BJP-led central government is not learning any lesson from the people's verdict.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi also criticised the government for lifting the ban on government employees participating in RSS activities. “…if true, this is against India's integrity and unity. The ban on RSS exists because it refused to accept the constitution, the national flag and the national anthem.”

“Every RSS member takes an oath that puts Hindutva above the nation. No civil servant can be loyal to the nation if he is a member of RSS…,” Owaisi added.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh came down heavily on the Union government, claiming that the ban, which was upheld even during former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's tenure, was lifted on July 9.

Remembering Sardar Patel, who banned RSS in February 1948, the Congress leader said that the ban on assurances of good behaviour was subsequently withdrawn. "…even after this, the RSS never flew the Tiranga in Nagpur. In 1966, a ban was imposed - and rightly so - on government employees taking part in RSS activities," he said.

"…relations between the self-anointed non-biological PM and the RSS have nosedived. On July 9, 2024, the 58-year ban that was in force even during Mr. Vajpayee's tenure as PM was removed. The bureaucracy can now come in knickers too, I suppose," he added.