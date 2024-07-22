Ban lifted on govt employees’ participation in RSS activities sparks row; Cong says ‘bureaucracy can come in knickers’

The decision to allow government employees to participate in RSS activities has led to backlash from opposition leaders, who argue that it undermines national integrity. Congress MP KC Venugopal called it a ‘very unfortunate move’.

Written By Alka Jain
Published22 Jul 2024, 11:49 AM IST
The decision to allow government employees to participate in RSS activities has led to backlash from opposition leaders.
The decision to allow government employees to participate in RSS activities has led to backlash from opposition leaders.

The government of India's order lifting the ban on government employees to participate in Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activities has sparked a political debate between the opposition and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), BJP leader Amit Malviya wrote, “The unconstitutional order issued 58 years ago, in 1966, imposing a ban on government employees taking part in the activities of the RSS has been withdrawn by the Modi government. The original order shouldn't have been passed in the first place.”

Also Read | RSS leader in damage control after calling BJP ‘arrogant’: ‘Jinhone Ram ki…’

"The ban was imposed because, on November 7, 1966, there was a massive anti-cow-slaughter protest at the Parliament. RSS-Jana Sangh mobilised support in lakhs. Many died in police firing. On 30 Nov 1966, shaken by the RSS-Jana Sangh clout, Indira Gandhi banned Govt staff from joining the RSS," he said.

Congress MP KC Venugopal called the Ministry of Personnel's order a “very unfortunate move,” saying the BJP-led central government is not learning any lesson from the people's verdict.

Also Read | Three-day meet of RSS ‘prant pracharaks’ begins in Ranchi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi also criticised the government for lifting the ban on government employees participating in RSS activities. “…if true, this is against India's integrity and unity. The ban on RSS exists because it refused to accept the constitution, the national flag and the national anthem.”

“Every RSS member takes an oath that puts Hindutva above the nation. No civil servant can be loyal to the nation if he is a member of RSS…,” Owaisi added.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh came down heavily on the Union government, claiming that the ban, which was upheld even during former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's tenure, was lifted on July 9.

Also Read | ‘Man wants to become God, Superman,’ says Bhagwat; Congress links to PM Modi

Remembering Sardar Patel, who banned RSS in February 1948, the Congress leader said that the ban on assurances of good behaviour was subsequently withdrawn. "…even after this, the RSS never flew the Tiranga in Nagpur. In 1966, a ban was imposed - and rightly so - on government employees taking part in RSS activities," he said.

"…relations between the self-anointed non-biological PM and the RSS have nosedived. On July 9, 2024, the 58-year ban that was in force even during Mr. Vajpayee's tenure as PM was removed. The bureaucracy can now come in knickers too, I suppose," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:22 Jul 2024, 11:49 AM IST
HomeNewsIndiaBan lifted on govt employees’ participation in RSS activities sparks row; Cong says ‘bureaucracy can come in knickers’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics

    311.30
    01:00 PM | 22 JUL 2024
    5 (1.63%)

    Tata Steel

    159.80
    01:00 PM | 22 JUL 2024
    2.05 (1.3%)

    Wipro

    504.70
    01:00 PM | 22 JUL 2024
    -52.55 (-9.43%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    312.10
    01:00 PM | 22 JUL 2024
    8.3 (2.73%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertil

    234.50
    12:52 PM | 22 JUL 2024
    20.55 (9.61%)

    Indian Hotels Company

    622.80
    12:52 PM | 22 JUL 2024
    45.55 (7.89%)

    Fertilizers & Chemicals Travan

    1,089.60
    12:52 PM | 22 JUL 2024
    72.6 (7.14%)

    NBCC India

    183.95
    12:52 PM | 22 JUL 2024
    12.15 (7.07%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,510.00293.00
      Chennai
      75,657.000.00
      Delhi
      75,217.00732.00
      Kolkata
      75,144.00659.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue