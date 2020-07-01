Ban of Chinese apps great opportunity for Indians: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union Minister for Communications, Electronics& IT Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday said that ban on 59 Chinese apps represented a great opportunity for Indians to come with good apps.

Prasad was speaking at a digital conference, 5 Years of Digital India, Digital Bharat AatmaNirbhar Bharat

Prasad was speaking at a digital conference, 5 Years of Digital India, Digital Bharat AatmaNirbhar Bharat

The ban allows an opportunity for the Indians to come up with apps themselves, adding that they have the capability.

Let the dependence on foreign apps, with their own agenda for a variety of reasons, stop, Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

Indian on Monday had banned 59 Chinese apps including the popular TikTok following which Ravi Shankar Prasad tweeted, ‘For safety, security, defence, sovereignty & integrity of India and to protect data & privacy of people of India the Government has banned 59 mobile apps’

List of the Chinese apps that Indian govt has banned

1. TikTok

2. Shareit

3. Kwai

4. UC Browser

5. Baidu map

6. Shein

7. Clash of Kings

8. DU battery saver

9. Helo

10. Likee

11. YouCam makeup

12. Mi Community

13. CM Browers

14. Virus Cleaner

15. APUS Browser

16. ROMWE

17. Club Factory

18. Newsdog

19. Beutry Plus

20. WeChat

21. UC News

22. QQ Mail

23. Weibo

24. Xender

25. QQ Music

26. QQ Newsfeed

27. Bigo Live

28. SelfieCity

29. Mail Master

30. Parallel Space

31. Mi Video Call - Xiaomi

32. WeSync

33. ES File Explorer

34. Viva Video - QU Video Inc

35. Meitu 36. Vigo Video

37. New Video Status

38. DU Recorder

39. Vault- Hide

40. Cache Cleaner DU App studio

41. DU Cleaner

42. DU Browser

43. Hago Play With New Friends

44. Cam Scanner

45. Clean Master - Cheetah Mobile

46. Wonder Camera

47. Photo Wonder

48. QQ Player

49. We Meet

50. Sweet Selfie

51. Baidu Translate

52. Vmate

53. QQ International

54. QQ Security Center

55. QQ Launcher

56. U Video

57. V fly Status Video

58. Mobile Legends

59. DU Privacy

Topics Ravi Shankar Prasad