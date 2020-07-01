Ban of Chinese apps great opportunity for Indians: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Ban of Chinese apps great opportunity for Indians: Ravi Shankar Prasad2 min read . 03:20 PM IST
Indian on Monday had banned 59 Chinese apps including the popular TikTok
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Indian on Monday had banned 59 Chinese apps including the popular TikTok
Union Minister for Communications, Electronics& IT Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday said that ban on 59 Chinese apps represented a great opportunity for Indians to come with good apps.
Union Minister for Communications, Electronics& IT Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday said that ban on 59 Chinese apps represented a great opportunity for Indians to come with good apps.
Prasad was speaking at a digital conference, 5 Years of Digital India, Digital Bharat AatmaNirbhar Bharat
Prasad was speaking at a digital conference, 5 Years of Digital India, Digital Bharat AatmaNirbhar Bharat
The ban allows an opportunity for the Indians to come up with apps themselves, adding that they have the capability.
Let the dependence on foreign apps, with their own agenda for a variety of reasons, stop, Ravi Shankar Prasad said.
Indian on Monday had banned 59 Chinese apps including the popular TikTok following which Ravi Shankar Prasad tweeted, ‘For safety, security, defence, sovereignty & integrity of India and to protect data & privacy of people of India the Government has banned 59 mobile apps’
List of the Chinese apps that Indian govt has banned
1. TikTok
2. Shareit
3. Kwai
4. UC Browser
5. Baidu map
6. Shein
7. Clash of Kings
8. DU battery saver
9. Helo
10. Likee
11. YouCam makeup
12. Mi Community
13. CM Browers
14. Virus Cleaner
15. APUS Browser
16. ROMWE
17. Club Factory
18. Newsdog
19. Beutry Plus
20. WeChat
21. UC News
22. QQ Mail
23. Weibo
24. Xender
25. QQ Music
26. QQ Newsfeed
27. Bigo Live
28. SelfieCity
29. Mail Master
30. Parallel Space
31. Mi Video Call - Xiaomi
32. WeSync
33. ES File Explorer
34. Viva Video - QU Video Inc
35. Meitu 36. Vigo Video
37. New Video Status
38. DU Recorder
39. Vault- Hide
40. Cache Cleaner DU App studio
41. DU Cleaner
42. DU Browser
43. Hago Play With New Friends
44. Cam Scanner
45. Clean Master - Cheetah Mobile
46. Wonder Camera
47. Photo Wonder
48. QQ Player
49. We Meet
50. Sweet Selfie
51. Baidu Translate
52. Vmate
53. QQ International
54. QQ Security Center
55. QQ Launcher
56. U Video
57. V fly Status Video
58. Mobile Legends
59. DU Privacy
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated