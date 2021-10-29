Ban on firecracker not against any community, but to protect people's rights: SC

The Supreme Court of India has stated that the ban on firecrackers in Delhi and other parts of the country was not a target on a particular community but to protect the right to life of citizens. A bench of Justices M R Shah and A S Bopanna also slammed the manufacturers of firecrackers who are selling fake green crackers. The court said that it is there to protect the rights of people and can even pass an order for CBI investigation concerning those manufacturers who are selling fake green crackers.

"Nobody can be allowed to use fake green crackers and show us that they are complying with our orders," the bench said.

"Under the guise of enjoyment, you (manufacturers) cannot play with the lives of citizens. We are not against a particular community. We want to send a strong message that we are here for the protection of fundamental rights of citizens," the bench said.

The top court said there must be some responsibility entrusted to authorities who have been given the right to implement the order on the ground.

"All firecrackers were not banned. It was in the larger public interest. There is a particular impression being created. It should not be projected that it was banned for a particular purpose. Last time we said that we weren't coming in the way of enjoyment but we cannot come in the way of fundamental rights of people," the bench said.

It said it has to put full ban on firecrackers , and added, “Everybody knows what the people of Delhi are suffering (due to the pollution caused by firecrackers".

However, the top court said the issue of firecrackers that cause pollution is only for the time being.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for the petitioner Arjun Gopal, submitted that there cannot be exceptions for big fire manufacturers who have violated the apex court's directions and are contemnors.

He pointed out the minutes of the meeting of the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute and said the manufacturers are using these minutes in every application with regards to their prayer of the uplifting ban on barium nitrate.

"But that main matter related to stubble burning, we haven't got time to deal with that. After vacation, we'll hear that issue. It's very urgent," the bench said.

The hearing remained inconclusive and will continue on Friday.

The top court had earlier said that under the guise of green crackers, banned articles are being used by firecracker manufacturers and reiterated that its earlier order banning joint crackers must be complied by every state.

The bench had said that it is not averse to the celebration but not at the cost of the life of other citizens.

The apex court said that celebration does not mean the use of loud crackers and it can also be from "Fuljhaddi" etc which are not noisy.

It had ordered six manufacturers to show cause why they should not be punished for contempt of its orders.

The SC had said it cannot infringe the right to life of other citizens under the guise of employment while considering a ban on firecrackers and its prime focus is the right to life of innocent citizens.

The apex court had earlier refused to impose a complete ban on the sale of firecrackers and said that sales can happen through only licensed traders and that only green crackers can be sold. The online sale of firecrackers has been completely banned.

(With PTI inputs)

