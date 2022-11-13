Ban on five products of Ramdev's Divya Pharmacy revoked

Uttarakhand Ayurveda and Unani Licensing Authority on Sunday revoked the ban on five products of Yoga guru Ramdev's Divya Pharmacy.
Divya Pharmacy manufactures Yoga guru Ramdev’s Patanjali products.
On 11 November, the state's Ayurveda authorities directed Ramdev's firm to halt the production of five medicines used to cure diabetes, blood pressure, goitre, glaucoma, and high cholesterol.
Amending the earlier order, the authority has now allowed the firm to continue the production of these medicines.
Observing that there was an error in the previous order dated November 9, the drug controller of the state health authority GCN Jangpangi said it had been issued in haste.
"We should have given the company time to explain its stand before issuing the order," Jangpangi said.
Ramdev's close aide Acharya Balkrishna expressed his gratitude to the state government for rectifying the error.
In the earlier order, the authorities banned Bpgrit, Madhugrit, Thyrogrit, Lipidom tablets, and Eyegrit Gold tablets, used for blood pressure, diabetes, goitre, glaucoma, and high cholesterol.
The notice stated that the company could restart manufacturing these products only after the authority approves their revised formulation sheets.
The action was taken following a complaint filed by a doctor from Kerala, K V Babu, in which he had accused Divya Pharmacy of violating the Drugs and Magic Remedies (objectionable advertisement) Act and the Drugs and Cosmetic Act.
Babu had lodged his complaint against the firm with Uttarakhand Ayurveda and Unani Licensing Authority in July this year and followed it up with another via email on October 11.
The notice signed by the joint director and drug controller of the state health authority G C N Jangapangi sought a reply from Divya Pharmacy within a week.
However, on Sunday the officials claimed that there was an error in its latest order, and the ban was imposed hastily.
A similar controversy erupted when Ramdev launched Patanjali's "Coronil" tablet in 2021 claiming it to be an evidence-based cure for Covid.
