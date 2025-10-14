India may ban ‘forever chemicals’ in food packaging. Here's why it matters
India's food safety regulator FSSAI plans to ban harmful chemicals like PFAS and BPA in food packaging. What are these draft rules and why it matters for consumers?
New Delhi: India’s top food safety regulator is set to crack down on your everyday food packaging that contains harmful chemicals. From grease-resistant burger wrappers to microwave popcorn bags, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is working on sweeping amendments to its packaging rules amid mounting evidence of serious health risks.