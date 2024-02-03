Uttarkahnd cabinet is set to pass the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill next week in the state assembly after a long wait. On Friday, a government-appointed panel submitted a voluminous document to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who said the "long-awaited moment has arrived". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dhami said that the UCC draft will be examined, studied, and discussed before it is tabled in the assembly on February 6.

A special four-day session of the assembly has already been convened from February 5-8 to pass legislation on the UCC.

CM Dhami also released a music video on the Uniform Civil Code Bill titled "Aa Raha Hai UCC" (UCC is coming). The title song has been written and sung by Bhupendra Baseda and its tune is composed by Rakesh Bhatt. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Uttarakhand UCC draft bill: What to expect | 10 points According to a report by The Indian Express , Uttarakhand's UCC Bill would make halala, iddat, and triple talaq as punishable offences.

, Uttarakhand's UCC Bill would make halala, iddat, and triple talaq as punishable offences. The Uniform Civil Code Bill in Uttarakhand may also impose a ban on polygamy. Uttarakhand govt to take up UCC during its one-day Assembly session Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

The Bill is expected to fix the marriage age for both men and women across religion.

Tribal communities, who make up 2.9% of the state's population, could be exempted from the purview of the UCC Bill in Uttarakhand.

Citing sources, The Indian Express report also stated that the proposed bill has measures for population control, including uniformity in number of children.

Further UCC Bill of Uttarakhand may have provisions that treat men and women equally in issues relating to inheritance.

The UCC is also likely to regulate live-in relationships, the IE report mentioned.

The UCC will provide a legal framework for uniform marriage, divorce, land, and property for all citizens irrespective of their religion in the state.

The UCC panel received 2.33 lakh written suggestions and held more than 60 meetings in which the members interacted with around 60,000 people.

If implemented, Uttarakhand will become the first state in the country after Independence to adopt the UCC. It has been operational in Goa since the days of the Portuguese rule.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!