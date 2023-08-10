The ban on the manufacture and sale of tobacco products, including gutkha and paan masala, in Delhi has been extended by one year by Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena, said a report by PTI citing officials on Thursday.

Saxena said tobacco products are now affecting children and youngsters and this menace should be contained for the future generation, said the report.

The Lieutenant Governor has stressed that the notification needs to be enforced strictly and no lackadaisical attitude towards its enforcement will be tolerated.

The Food Safety Department of the Delhi government will issue a notification extending the ban soon, following approval by the LG, said the report citing an official.

“This move will prohibit the manufacture, storage, distribution and sale of tobacco (flavoured, scented or mixed with any addictive) and going by the name or form of Gutka, Paan Masala, flavoured/scented tobacco, Kharra or otherwise by whosoever," the official said in the PTI report.

The Union ministry of health and family welfare under the Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restrictions on Sales) Regulations, 2011 has prohibited and restricted sale of products containing tobacco and nicotine to be used as ingredients in any food products.

“The Lt Governor, while invoking his powers provided under Article 239AA (4) of the Constitution of India, has issued these orders banning tobacco products, (Gutkha/Paan Masala) giving utmost importance to the issue of public health and in light of rising number of oral cancer cases in the capital," the official said in the PTI report.

Article 239AA pertains to special provisions with respect to Delhi.

In April this year, the Delhi high court had also affirmed a ban imposed by the food safety commissioner on manufacture, storage and sale of gutka, paan masala, flavoured tobacco and similar products in the national capital.

(With inputs from PTI)