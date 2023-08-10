Ban on manufacture and sale of tobacco products extended by 1 year in Delhi1 min read 10 Aug 2023, 07:01 PM IST
LG V.K. Saxena said tobacco products are now affecting children and youngsters and this menace should be contained for the future generation
The ban on the manufacture and sale of tobacco products, including gutkha and paan masala, in Delhi has been extended by one year by Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena, said a report by PTI citing officials on Thursday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message