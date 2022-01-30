Ban on physical rallies: Election Commission to review decision tomorrow. Details here1 min read . 07:37 PM IST
On 22 January the ECI had extended the ban on physical rallies and roadshows till 31 January amid rising Covid cases.
NEW DELHI : As Assembly elections of five states draw close, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday 31 January will hold a review meeting to asses when the ban on physical political rallies and roadshows can come to an end.
The meeting is scheduled to be held at 11am tomorrow.
On 22 January the ECI had extended the ban on physical rallies and roadshows till 31 January amid rising Covid cases.
Confirming the news, an ECI official said that the Election Commission will decide according to the present situation and the Covid cases in the respective states.
"Bench will take every suggestion before taking any decision," the official added.
The Chief Electoral Officers and Health Secretaries of the poll-bound states are likely to be present in the virtual meeting.
As per the order issued by the ECI, no roadshow, pad-yatra, cycle/bike/vehicle rally and procession were allowed till 31 January.
Assembly Elections in Goa, Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases from 10 February. The counting of votes will take place on 10 March.
