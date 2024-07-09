The Home Ministry said that SFJ continues to involve in anti-national and subversive activities in Punjab and elsewhere and intended to disrupt the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday extended the ban on the terrorist group Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), declaring it again an unlawful association. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ban has been extended further for the period of five years from July 10, 2024.

US-based The Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) was earlier banned in July 2019. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Home Ministry said the SFJ was declared a banned organisation five years ago under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for its anti-national activities which are prejudicial to the internal security and integrity of the country, reported PTI citing notification.

It further added that the SFJ continues to involve in anti-national and subversive activities in Punjab and elsewhere and intended to disrupt the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India, it said.

The ministry said the SFJ is encouraging and aiding the activities for secession of a part of the Indian territory from the Union of India and supporting separatist groups fighting for this purpose in India and elsewhere by indulging in activities and articulations intended to disrupt the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Considering the role of SFJ in various subversive activities, the Home Ministry extended the ban imposed under the UAPA for five years with effect from July 10, the notification said.

Meanwhile, last month, the US said it is looking forward to the results of the Indian inquiry into the allegations that an Indian official was involved in an alleged plot to assassinate Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American soil.

In November last year, US federal prosecutors charged Indian national Nikhil Gupta of working with an Indian government employee in the foiled plot to kill Pannun in New York. Pannun, wanted in India on terror charges, holds dual citizenship of the US and Canada. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gupta, who was arrested in the Czech Republic in June last year, was extradited to the US on June 14.

- With agency inputs.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!