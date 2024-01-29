Ban on SIMI extended for 5 years, Amit Shah says ‘group involved in fomenting terrorism…’
SIMI has been declared an 'Unlawful Association' for five more years under the UAPA, citing its involvement in terrorism and disturbing peace. Ten state governments have recommended the declaration of SIMI as an unlawful association.
A ban against the Students Islamic Movement of India was extended for five more years under the UAPA. Home Minister Amit Shah cited the group's involvement in “fomenting terrorism, disturbing peace and communal harmony" as reasons behind the curb.
