A ban against the Students Islamic Movement of India was extended for five more years under the UAPA. Home Minister Amit Shah cited the group's involvement in “fomenting terrorism, disturbing peace and communal harmony" as reasons behind the curb. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Bolstering PM Narendra Modi ji's vision of zero tolerance against terrorism ‘Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI)’ has been declared as an 'Unlawful Association' for a further period of five years under the UAPA. The SIMI has been found involved in fomenting terrorism, disturbing peace and communal harmony to threaten the sovereignty, security and integrity of Bharat," Shah tweeted.

As many as 10 state governments - Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Kerala, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh - have recommended the declaration of SIMI as an "unlawful association" under the provisions of the UAPA. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ALSO READ: Centre declares Jammu-Kashmir-based Tehreek-e-Hurriyat as 'unlawful association' under UAPA SIMI was first banned in 2001 while the Atal Bihar Vajpayee government was in power. Since then restrictions against the organisation have been extended periodically.

The group was established in 1977 and allegedly operates with an agenda of liberating India by converting it into an Islamic state. Members of the group have allegedly been involved in bank robberies, killings of policemen and blasts.

A Home Ministry notification said the SIMI has continued its subversive activities and was re-organising its activists who remain absconding. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Whereas the SIMI has been indulging in activities, which are prejudicial to the security of the country and have the potential of disturbing peace and communal harmony and disrupting the secular fabric of the country. And whereas, the central government for the above-mentioned reasons is firmly of the opinion that having regard to the activities of the SIMI, it is necessary to declare the SIMI as an unlawful association with immediate effect.. for five years," the notification said. Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

(With inputs from agencies)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!