The recent Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) has become a hot topic after players Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli engaged in an altercation. The incident was captured on video and shared widely on social media, causing outrage among fans.

In response, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) handed out hefty fines to the players involved. However, cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar questioned whether fines were enough to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

Gavaskar expressed concern over the severity of the fines, suggesting that a player like Kohli, earning ₹17 crore for RCB over 16 matches, including the semi-finals and finals, could potentially be fined up to ₹1 crore.

While acknowledging the importance of playing competitively, Gavaskar suggested that the level of aggression seen on the field today was a result of the fact that matches were broadcasted on television, which could encourage players to go the extra mile.

As per an eye-witness, Gautam told Virat Kohli that abusing his player was like abusing his family. Then, Virat asked Gambhir to take care of his family. Gambhir's final reply before they were separated was, 'Toh ab tu mujhe sikhayega...' (So now I have to learn from you...), according to the insider.

Gavaskar called for stronger measures to be taken to prevent such incidents from happening in the future. According to the legendary cricketer, players who engage in physical altercations should be suspended for a few games, with both the player and their team bearing the consequences. This, he argued, would serve as a strong deterrent against similar incidents in the future.

Gavaskar stressed on the need for cricket to remain a competitive sport while also ensuring that players uphold a certain standard of sportsmanship. He recalled that the aggression seen on the field today was not present during his playing days. However, he acknowledged that times had changed and that measures must be taken to prevent such altercations from taking place.