After Sunil Gavaskar, another Indian cricket legend Virender Sehwag has called for stricter punishment for Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir to encourage improved behaviour. The two former India teammates engaged in an aggressive spat following the IPL 2023 match featuring Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

The heated exchange between Kohli and Gambhir, who have a history of animosity, caused a stir on national television and has been the talk of the cricketing world for almost two days.

Sehwag, who played with both players during his illustrious career, reminded the two of the responsibility they hold as icons of Indian cricket and urged them to conduct themselves better in the future.

Sehwag expressed his opinion that the losing team should accept their defeat graciously and leave while the winning team should celebrate. While speaking to Cricbuzz, He questioned the need for Kohli and Gambhir to engage in verbal attacks.

Sehwag has emphasised that they are considered icons of the country, and their actions or words could potentially influence millions of young fans to mimic their behaviour.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has fined the players involved, but Gavaskar believes that more needs to be done to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

According to Sehwag, if the BCCI decides to ban someone, such incidents may not occur in the future or happen less frequently. This is exactly what Sunny Gavaskar asked for earlier.

Viru has emphasised the need to maintain decorum on the field and expressed his discomfort at his children being able to read the abusive language. He suggested that such exchanges be kept within the confines of the dressing room. He further added that, if Kohli and Gambhir were allowed to say such things, young people would be encouraged to do the same, leading to further such incidents in the future.

The incident has once again brought the issue of player behaviour into the spotlight, with many calling for stronger measures to be taken to prevent such incidents from happening in the future. As two of India's most high-profile cricketers, Kohli and Gambhir must set an example for the millions of young fans who look up to them.