Ban on Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir: Virender Sehwag echoes Sunil Gavaskar’s call for suspension2 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 10:46 AM IST
Virender Sehwag has emphasised that Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir are considered icons of the country and that their behaviour should set an example for their fans.
After Sunil Gavaskar, another Indian cricket legend Virender Sehwag has called for stricter punishment for Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir to encourage improved behaviour. The two former India teammates engaged in an aggressive spat following the IPL 2023 match featuring Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).
