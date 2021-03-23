The order comes in the backdrop of the Uttar Pradesh administration ordering all educational institutions where exams are not underway to stay shut from 24 March till 31 March.
The BHU had started offline classes for its final year students on 22 February. The classes were being held in hybrid mode (both online and offline).
The university had planned to reopen for all students in a phased manner and had opened its hostels on 17 February to facilitate the stay of outstation final-year students.
The university officials had said that they have taken all the necessary measures to take care of the students and avoid any spread of infection.
BHU had started the online classes for its students when the Covid-19 broke out in March 2020 and continued them till present. During the same time, the university also conducted open-book examinations for its students.