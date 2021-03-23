Amid a spike in Covid-19 cases across the country, the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has decided to suspended offline classes until further notice.

All classes will shift online and go as per schedule, the varsity said on Tuesday.

The order comes in the backdrop of the Uttar Pradesh administration ordering all educational institutions where exams are not underway to stay shut from 24 March till 31 March.

The BHU had started offline classes for its final year students on 22 February. The classes were being held in hybrid mode (both online and offline).

The university had planned to reopen for all students in a phased manner and had opened its hostels on 17 February to facilitate the stay of outstation final-year students.

The university officials had said that they have taken all the necessary measures to take care of the students and avoid any spread of infection.

BHU had started the online classes for its students when the Covid-19 broke out in March 2020 and continued them till present. During the same time, the university also conducted open-book examinations for its students.

Several state governments have announced the closure of schools and colleges following a spike in Covid-19 daily cases.

Cases in Uttar Pradesh

At present, there are 3,036 active coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh, as per the Union Health Ministry. As many as 5,95,743 have recovered from the disease.

The state saw a single-day spike of over 500 Covid cases (542) on Monday, taking the state’s caseload to 6,08,076 while one death in Kanpur pushed the fatality count to 8,760.

On 16 January, that state had reported 533 cases, after which the fresh case count remained below 500 and gradually touched 58-mark in February, as per the health department.





