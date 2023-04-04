Banarasi Paan, three other Varanasi-based goods receive GI tag

Banarasi Paan, three other Varanasi-based goods receive GI tag2 min read . 08:21 PM IST
- This addition brings up the total to twenty two GI tagged items in the Kashi region
The Benarasi Paan, celebrated in Amitabh Bachchan's iconic song ‘Khaike paan benaras wala’ on Monday received the Geographical Indication (GI) tag. The celebrated paan along with langda mango was awarded the GI tag on 3 April.
The GI tag refers to the fact that products from a particular region have qualities that are unique to that region.
The Benarasi Paan is famous for its delicious taste and make which involves several ingredients.
Further, Banarasi Langda Mango, Ramnagar Bhanta (Brinjal), and Adamchini Rice also received the GI tag for the riverine city in the Bhojpur-Purvanchal region of India.
Padma Awardee GI expert Dr. Rajinikant informed about the four Varanasi-based goods receiving the GI tag. With this addition, a total of 22 GI-tagged products belong to the Kashi region.
In association with NABARD (National Bank for Agricultural and Rural Development) Uttar Pradesh, GI applications for 20 state-based products were submitted during the Covid phase. This year, 11 items, including seven ODOP and four Kashi area products, have been granted GI status with the help of NABARD and the Yogi Adityanath administration.
These products are estimated to generate a yearly revenue of ₹25,500 crores. He also expressed the hope that the remaining nine goods would be added to the nation's intellectual property by the end of the following month.
Some of them are Banaras Lal Peda, Banarasi Thandai, Tirangi Barfi, Banaras Lal Bharwa Mirch, and Banaras Lal Peda.
Before this, the Kashi and the Purvanchal region had 18 GI products -- including Banaras Brocade and Sarees, Handmade Bhadohi Carpets, Mirzapur Handmade Carpets, Banaras Metal Reposi Craft, Varanasi Gulabi Meenakari, Varanasi Wooden lacquerware and Toys, Nizamabad Black Patri, Banaras Glass Beads, Varanasi Softstone Jaali Work, Ghazipur Wall Hangig, Chunar Sandstone, Chunar Glaze Patari, Gorakhpur Terracotta Craft, Banaras Zardozi, Banaras Hand Block Print, Banaras Wood Carving, Mirzapur Brass Utensils, and Mau Saree, according to a Hindustan Times report.
More than 1,000 farmers would receive GI-approved user certificates after registering. Anuj Kumar Singh, AGM of NABARD, congratulated all the involved farmers, producers, FPOs, and affiliated self-help groups.
He also announced that NABARD would be launching a number of programmes in the near future to advance these GI products. Financial institutions will provide aid for production and marketing, he added.
