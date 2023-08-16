Zomato-owned Blinkit's CEO Albinder Dhindsa has said that the sale of band-aids increased significantly on Independence Day i.e. on 15 August. He revealed that it could be due to people injuring their fingers due to the kite flying on Independence Day. In a tweet on X, formerly known as Twitter, Dhindsa wrote, “It’s just 12:15 pm and Band-Aid sales today are already 1.5x more than what we sell on a regular Tuesday." He added, “Reminder to cut kites folks, not your fingers." In another tweet, the CEO also tweeted saying that every 5th order on Blinkit in Delhi-NCR contained a kite and saddhi while the company also sold 2x Indian flags than what they did last year.

Kite flying is an age-old tradition in India and on events such as Makar Sankranti, Baisakhi, and Independence Day, children and adults alike continue to participate with zeal in kite flying activities. During Independence Day, Kites soar high in the sky symbolising the free nation that India became on this day. Different kinds of kites with messages written over them are available in the market during this time. Flying kite is a tradition in north India especially in Delhi-NCR. People also celebrate flying kites as a longstanding symbol of independence.

Back during pre-independence time, Indian revolutionaries once flew kites with slogans to protest British rule. It dates back in the year 1927 when freedom fighters had flew kites with Simon, Go Back written on it to protest against the British rule. Since then, recreational and competitive kite flying have become one of Independence Day’s most popular traditions.

On 15 August, the Noida sky was coloured in the shades of India's tricolour as an array of over a 100 kites all attached to a single string. The kites were flown from the roof of the city's tallest building as part of 77th Independence Day celebrations. A team of over half a dozen people from a private agency went to the 66th floor of Supertech Supernova at Sector 94 around 10.30 am and kept the kites flying for more than two hours.

The Supernova is the tallest structure in Noida, measuring 190 metres, and envisioned to be 300 metres tall upon completion. The building is a mixed-use project, having both commercial as well as residential units, the spokesperson said. Independence Day were celebrated with a festive fervour across Gautam Buddh Nagar, which includes the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida even as security was stepped up in the western Uttar Pradesh district adjoining Delhi.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government had instructed all concerned departments to ban the use of Chinese manjha in the national capital.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)